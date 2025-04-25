Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 2,406 Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra A. Bradford purchased 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

