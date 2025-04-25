Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after buying an additional 334,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This represents a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

