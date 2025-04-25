Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 552,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.