Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 473 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after buying an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 174,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 77,393 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

