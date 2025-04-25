Barclays Cuts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $76.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $94.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.
In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
