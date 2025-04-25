Barclays Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $190.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
