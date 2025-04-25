Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

Travelzoo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $147.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555 over the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

