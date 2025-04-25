Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,316,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

