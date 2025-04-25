Best Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – April 23rd

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in developing and capitalizing on the technologies behind the digital metaverse, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain. These companies span various sectors including gaming, social media, tech infrastructure, and digital commerce, reflecting investor optimism about the growing integration of digital and physical experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 152,587,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,656,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.60. 1,153,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,617. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. 397,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Recommended Stories