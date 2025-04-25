B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BGS stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

