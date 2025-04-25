B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.90%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

