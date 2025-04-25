BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $3.45 on Friday. BGSF has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in BGSF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BGSF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Articles

