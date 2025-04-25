Biotech Stocks To Consider – April 23rd

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, AbbVie, Cencora, BioNTech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Medpace are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that specialize in the research, development, and commercialization of products and technologies in the biotechnology sector. These stocks are known for their potential for high returns due to innovative breakthroughs, although they also carry significant risk owing to regulatory hurdles and the uncertain nature of scientific research. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.06. 1,662,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,918. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $409.85 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.71.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average of $225.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $175.53. 2,253,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.44. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $310.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.54. 855,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $296.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.02.

BioNTech (BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Shares of BNTX traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. 1,850,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.07. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.23. The stock had a trading volume of 385,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,830. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.64.

Medpace (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

MEDP traded up $8.39 on Wednesday, reaching $290.67. 474,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.53. Medpace has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

