Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.59 and traded as high as C$6.15. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 1,087,016 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$189,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.
