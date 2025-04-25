Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Bought Sen. David McCormick

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on April 23rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on March 24th.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/27/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/25/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

