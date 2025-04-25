Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – April 23rd

Get alerts:

Karman, NetSol Technologies, and RF Industries are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of well-established, financially sound companies with a history of reliable performance and stability. These companies are typically leaders in their respective industries, known for their consistent earnings, strong market reputation, and ability to withstand economic downturns. Investors often consider blue chip stocks as lower-risk investments and a foundation for long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. 129,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,506. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.89.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 5,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.83. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

