Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $176.82

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after buying an additional 594,189 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Repligen by 12,321.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,142,000 after acquiring an additional 400,680 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,428,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,492,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Repligen has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

