Brokers Issue Forecasts for FANG Q1 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.96.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,935,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

