Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stantec’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.50.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$122.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$103.48 and a 1-year high of C$129.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

