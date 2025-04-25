Brokers Offer Predictions for Elevance Health Q3 Earnings

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $39.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $45.47 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $52.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $60.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.44.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $429.08 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

