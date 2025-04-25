Brokers Set Expectations for Integra Resources Q1 Earnings

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 386,675 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 731,624 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

