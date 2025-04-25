Brokers Set Expectations for Zillow Group FY2025 Earnings

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report released on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Z

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. Zillow Group has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,375,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.