BTIG Research Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $52.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities set a $57.00 target price on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $25,070,323.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $1,703,641.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,417,065.60. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,628,302 shares of company stock valued at $111,145,088. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 584,452 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,569,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,791,000 after purchasing an additional 707,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after buying an additional 9,352,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,921,000 after buying an additional 89,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

