Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCUT. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.60 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

