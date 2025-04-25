Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $27.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REYN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

