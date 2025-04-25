Cantor Fitzgerald Reduces Earnings Estimates for Zai Lab

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZLAB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $62,048.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,716.25. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $115,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,333.94. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $4,685,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $46,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

