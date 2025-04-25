Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $84,644.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,948.32. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $177,050.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,321.82. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

