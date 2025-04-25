Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.83 ($15.72) and traded as high as €13.86 ($15.74). Carrefour shares last traded at €13.73 ($15.60), with a volume of 3,576,959 shares.
Carrefour Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.10 and a 200-day moving average of €13.83.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
