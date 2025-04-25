Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of CETX opened at $1.34 on Friday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4,179.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $42.00 by ($58.15). The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 1,386.66% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

