Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of CETX opened at $1.34 on Friday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4,179.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $42.00 by ($58.15). The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 1,386.66% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.