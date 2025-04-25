Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.