Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Strong-Buy” Rating

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

CPK stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,761,000 after buying an additional 44,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 464,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.