Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CMG opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

