Contrasting American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bunker Hill Mining and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

American Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,250.79%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and American Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -1.55 American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.10) -2.41

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -34.74% American Lithium N/A -17.25% -16.87%

Summary

American Lithium beats Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

