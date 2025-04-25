Contrasting Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) and Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Topcon has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and Odysight.Ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon 0.88% 3.16% 1.40% Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Topcon and Odysight.Ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.50 billion 1.66 $34.22 million $0.11 209.09 Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.01 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.19

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Topcon and Odysight.Ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odysight.Ai has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Topcon.

Summary

Topcon beats Odysight.Ai on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products. It also offers surveying receivers, GNSS reference station systems, civil engineering and precision agriculture displays and machine control systems, agriculture weighing systems, asset management systems. In addition, the company provides 3D retinal imaging device, retinal and non-mydriatic retinal camera, non-contact type tonometer, slit lamp, surgical and specular microscope, optical axial length measuring device, ophthalmic examination data filing system, IMAGEnet, ophthalmic electronic chart system, IMAGEnet e chart, wave front analyzer, autorefractometer, visual acuity tester and chart, refraction test system, lensmeter, screenoscope, digital PD meter, and optometry lens set. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

