CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

CRWV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CRWV opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.