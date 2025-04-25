CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

