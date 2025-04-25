Cormark Forecasts Increased Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

