Cormark Has Bullish Estimate for Celestica Q1 Earnings

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) – Cormark upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celestica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $166.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

NYSE:CLS opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,003,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,487,157.93. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

