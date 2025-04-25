Cormark Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:AG Earnings

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.76. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.23 and a 52 week high of C$11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.36.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

