Cormark Issues Positive Estimate for Equinox Gold Earnings

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

TSE:EQX opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.59.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

