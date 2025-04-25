Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

AG opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.97.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

