Cormark Weighs in on Aris Mining’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Aris Mining Trading Up 1.4 %
Aris Mining stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $939.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.25 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.
