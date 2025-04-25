Cormark Weighs in on Aris Mining’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ARMN)

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Aris Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Aris Mining stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $939.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.25 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Aris Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aris Mining by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,088,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 219,810 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

