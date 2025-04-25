Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 823.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho raised shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.67 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

