Critical Comparison: Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 88.04, indicating that its share price is 8,704% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and Ntt Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Ntt Data”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $44.55 million 0.12 -$35.56 million ($0.10) -0.30 Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.87 $923.70 million $0.70 26.87

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ntt Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Ntt Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -34.94% N/A -45.20% Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97%

Summary

Ntt Data beats Bright Mountain Media on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

