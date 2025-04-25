CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Stock Price Up 121% – Time to Buy?

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 121% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Up 121.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of -0.08.

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $335.96 million during the quarter.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.