CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 239,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 253,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.30.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

