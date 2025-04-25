DA Davidson Cuts National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $42.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

National Bank Stock Up 3.0 %

National Bank stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Bank by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

