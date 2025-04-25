DA Davidson Expects Stronger Earnings for Wintrust Financial

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.