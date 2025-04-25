DA Davidson Forecasts Lower Earnings for Titan International

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Titan International Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $476.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

