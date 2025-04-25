DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $122.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,516,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $21,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,281,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

